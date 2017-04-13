Law enforcement explains the dangers and consequences of jaywalking

RICHLAND, WA - In the last few weeks, we've told you about several jaywalking accidents. Just last night, a man got hit by a car on Columbia Center Boulevard. A few days ago, the same thing happened on Highway 395. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky spoke to a traffic and safety officer with the Richland Police Department to find out why these incidents are so common around this time of the year.

Officer Doss with the Richland Police Department told us that the warmer weather has a direct correlation to these accidents.

"We have more people out, wanting to walk, wanting to bicycle, wanting to be with their families walking and bicycling," said Officer Doss.

Not only are you taking a risk when you jaywalk, but you're breaking the law. In fact, you can get a $68 ticket.

"Jaywalking is against the law for obvious reasons," said Officer Doss. "We don't want people to get hit in lanes of traffic."

That's why the City of Richland has stations of neon green flags at busy intersections to help drivers see you when you're crossing the street.

"It's just another level of awareness that the city has used so that pedestrians can use these to cross very busy streets," Officer Doss said. "George Washington Way, Jadwin, during peak times. By not jaywalking you can save a life, save yourself, and save others too."