Bomb scare shuts down road in downtown Pasco

PASCO, WA - A bomb scare in downtown Pasco Thursday night turned out to be nothing more than a scare.



According to the Pasco Police Department, a suspicious looking backpack with wires sticking out, was found on a bench near 10th between Irvine and Sylvester just after 9:00 p.m.



This forced the closure of Sylvester between 10th and 14th, for roughly two hours as the Richland Bomb squad investigated. Thankfully, the backpack did not contain any explosive materials, and the road was reopened around 11:15 p.m.



The Richland Bomb squad estimates they get called out to roughly 30 investigations a year.