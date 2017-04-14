Man arrested after allegedly pistol-whipping man Thursday night

PASCO, WA - One man is in the Franklin County Jail after allegedly pistol-whipping a man Thursday night. Officers were called to the 1000 Block of South 5th Avenue just after 11:00 p.m.

Police say the suspect allegedly hit a man with a pistol, then pointed the gun at his face and made a death-threat to him. Officers later found the suspect leaving in a car, he was stopped and identified just before 1:00 Friday morning. The man didn't have a gun on him or in the car.

Officers surrounded the home and waited for a search warrant. There were certain considerations made such as children inside, other potentially dangerous people, the pistol used in a crime, etc. A Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputy with the Regional SWAT team and the Street Crimes Unit helped surround the house and get everyone around 3:00 a.m.

Inside the home, officers found a large Beretta 9 MM semi automatic pistol with live rounds and the safety off.

The suspect, Rafael Alvarez-Meraz was booked into the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for Assault in the first degree. He is also facing a narcotics charge for powder that tested positively for cocaine during booking.