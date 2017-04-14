Four University of Idaho students recovering after rocket explosion

MOSCOW, ID - Four University of Idaho students are in the hospital, one of them in critical condition, after an experimental rocket exploded in a campus parking lot.

We're told these students were part of a club called the Northwest Organization of Rocket Engineers and were using jet fuel in the rocket that exploded. Their identities haven't yet been released.

One student described what he saw, saying, "When I did arrive there were some students out here yelling for help. Emergency vehicles were just arriving on scene. I did see four people on the ground that did not look like they were responsive, but there were other students as well as a facility member here."

Officials say the campus is safe, and there's no longer a threat. We also know this explosion didn't damage any nearby buildings or cars.