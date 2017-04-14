Firefighters still investigating propane fire in La Grande - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Firefighters still investigating propane fire in La Grande

LA GRANDE, OR - Oregon State Police say a propane explosion demolished a building in northeastern Oregon. Fire crews in La Grande responded shortly before noon Thursday to Ed Staub & Sons Petroleum, finding the shop fully engulfed.
 
Police say nobody was inside during the explosion and there were no injuries. The blaze prompted a temporary evacuation of an RV park.
 
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

