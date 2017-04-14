Woman okay after falling in creek

ELLENSBURG, WA - A woman is doing okay after getting stuck in an Ellensburg creek. It happened Thursday night near Victor Place, off Parklane around 5 p.m.

Police say the city street department was checking traffic when they found the woman stuck in the creek.

EPD and Kittitas Valley Fire Rescue helped get the woman out. Luckily she was just fine and didn't need to be taken to the hospital.