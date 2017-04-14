Authorities searching for three men following armed robbery in Union Gap

UNION GAP, WA - On April 13th, 2017 at approximately 9:27 p.m., the Airline Market located at 1002 W Washington Ave. in Union Gap was robbed.

Three males wearing masks entered the business armed with semi automatic pistols. The suspects held the store clerk at gunpoint, stealing his wallet and an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

At least one of the suspects was described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic male. All suspects were approximately 5’8-6’0 tall and medium build.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel. There were no witnessed vehicles associated with the robbery.

The Union Gap Police Department is asking for anyone who might have information about this robbery to please call the agency at (509)248-0430 and speak with detectives.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.