Construction-related delays resume on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass next week

HYAK, WA – Construction-related delays return to Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass starting next week. Drivers need to plan for added travel time.

On Monday, April 17th through Friday, April 20th, drivers will experience delays associated with intermittent rolling slowdowns during the day just east of the Snoqualmie Pass summit along Keechelus Lake. Drivers will also see delays in both directions due to single lane closures near Cle Elum.

The RV dumpsite located at the eastbound Indian John Rest Area will be closed to traffic on Monday, April 17th until Thursday, April 20th for maintenance repairs. The rest area will remain open.

Maintenance work along the shoulders on I-90 could cause minor delays for drivers during the day on Thursday, April 20th at the westbound I-90 off ramp at Exit 110, the eastbound I-90 off ramp at Exit 106 and the westbound and eastbound I-90 off ramp at Exit 101.

