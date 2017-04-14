Living Green: Why grass-fed beef is different, and healthier

YAKIMA, WA - It's a strict diet of natural grasses and alfalfa that keeps cattle at Yakima Grass-Fed Angus happy and consumers healthy.

"An animal that is fed grass or natural forage, grass, and alfalfa as opposed to grain has a totally different type of fat," said Bruce Ball, owner of Yakima Grass-Fed Angus. "It is very high in omega 3, a natural form of fat. It even smells little different when it is cooking and it tastes a little different."

The 200-acre farm is run by Ball and his family, and it's self-sufficient.

"We don't have to use fertilizer in that situation, because the animal waste is going right back into the soil, so it's a natural cycle," said Ball.

To properly feed livestock, their 100 cattle graze in a pattern.

"Each day or two we will open up a new section, and they will get to graze each section each day," said Ball.

Ball recommends grass-fed beef to anyone trying to live a more healthy lifestyle.

"If they want to try something new and they are a little leery about hormones and antibiotics being stuffed into their animals and they're concerned about the planet," said Ball.

Cattle begin grazing in the fields in the next couple of days. You can find Yakima Grass-Fed Angus at their farm or at the Yakima Farmer's Market in May.

To find out how you can make a purchase, click this link: http://www.yakimagrassfedangus.com/.