Fallen soldier escorted home by local agencies

PASCO, WA - A fallen soldier has returned home after an incredible outpouring of community support.

Dozens of bikers from as far as Portland traveled to the Tri-Cities today for one reason.

"It's important for us to be here to honor his service, his memory, and pay respects to his family," said Neal Miller, Ride Captain of the Patriot Guard Riders.

They're the Patriot Guard Riders, there today to escort Austin Bieren home to Umatilla. Bieren died of suspected natural causes while deployed in northern Syria.

"This is the first one we've had in quite some time thankfully, but it doesn't change the fact that we're all here to do this for his family," Miller said.

They met down the street from the airport with Pasco Police, Umatilla Police, and the Umatilla Fire District. From there, they went straight to the airport, got in formation, and welcomed home Staff Sergeant Bieren and his wife, Rachel.

After put into the hearse, the procession began. From Pasco to Umatilla, it continued with the hail on Interstate 82.

When they got to Umatilla, the community support was moving as they lined the streets with American flags, standing and saluting this fallen soldier who's now home tonight.