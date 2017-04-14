Numerous stolen items recovered by Richland Police

RICHLAND, WA - Officer Hayter of the Richland Police Department says people saw the news stories and Facebook posts showing the stolen items and recognized some of them as their own.

We first showed you the pictures last night. Items like jewelry, small fantasy game figures, and some tools were found in a backpack in a stolen pickup truck.

Police arrested a suspect who had the pickup and completed a search warrant when they found the items.

Officer Hayter also says all the information they got from this case linked it to three other cases involving theft and identity theft or fraud.

"We had possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of stolen property in Richland," said Officer Hayter. "We also tied that then to a theft in Kennewick that resulted in identity theft - the use of stolen credit cards. And then a West Richland case in which stolen credit cards were used to purchase about $2000 of items."

Officer Hayter says they've now added new items to this list, including a Buddha carving, foreign coins, a handbag, a small silver wooden box, silverware, angel cards, and a holster.

If you recognize any of these items, contact Officer Hayter at the Richland Police Department.