Police investigating early morning armed robbery

Yakima, WA - Yakima police are investigating an armed robbery that happened just after midnight Saturday April 15th.

Police say at least 10 officers responded to the 200 block of North 2nd Street for a report of a robbery at an apartment complex in the area.

Initial reports led police to believe that people, including the suspects, were still inside of the apartments, according to Sgt. Ira Cavin with Yakima Police, but after searching the property they found no one.

The victim suffered head injuries and was transported to Harborview Medical Center to be treated.

Sgt. Cavin says there is a possibility that suspects and victim knew each other.

Police are still looking for the suspects, two men and a woman, no other description is available.

It is unclear what the suspects took, but were believed to be armed with a handgun and fled the scene in car, but no vehicle description is available.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Yakima police at 575-6200.