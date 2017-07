Two men shot at house party in Stanfield

Stanfield, OR- On Saturday, April 15, at about 2:47 a.m., the Stanfield Police Department responded to a loud party complaint in the 900 block of S Main St, in Stanfield, Oregon.

Upon arriving at the residence, officers discovered two adults at the party had been shot following a dispute. The two adult victims were treated at the Good Shepherd Hospital for gun shot wounds and later released. Their injuries were not life threatening.

The Major Crime Team has been activated to assist in investigation. The Stanfield Police Department is being assisted by the Umatilla Police Department, Hermiston Police Department, Boardman Police Department, Milton-Freewater Police Department, Tribal Police, and the Oregon State Police. The Umatilla County District Attorney's Office is also assisting with the investigation.

Based on the investigation to date, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the general public.