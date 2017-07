Firefighters burn down training house

PROSSER, WA.-- Normally, firefighters are the ones putting out fires. But, Saturday in Prosser, they were responsible for a pretty big one, and that fire was no accident.

For the past few months, West Benton firefighters have been using a house on Florence Street for nighttime fire training. The house was donated by Joel Hughes, who bought it roughly a year ago in hopes of building new homes on the land. Joel came to an agreement with the fire department that they could use the house to train in, lighting and putting out small fires in each room, if they burned the entire house down after their last training session.

That last session finally came Saturday. But, Joel made sure that before the house came down, the previous owner, who he bought it from, wouldn't be upset.

"He said he understood where I was coming from," Joel told KNDU. "Some funny stories came up. He said he actually set the house on fire once on accident, so he said it kind of came full circle."

Joel plans to build three new houses on the land. He hopes that, after donating the first house, and renting the new three, he can both give back, and invest in the town he calls home.