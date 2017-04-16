Man in very critical condition after shooting in front of a convenience store

YAKIMA, WA- At about 8:45 p.m. on April 15, Yakima police responded to a report of a shooting in front of the convenience store at 315 N. 8th Street.

Responding officers found a victim had been shot while sitting in a parked car in front of the store. The victim, a 26 year old male, was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in very critical condition.

The investigation has been turned over to detectives and is ongoing. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives.