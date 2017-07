Update on Bridle Drive flooding

RICHLAND, WA.-- On Friday evening, the Kennewick Irrigation District and Richland Police Department were called out to Bridle Drive after a blocked culvert caused a local canal to flood. as we learned on Saturday from the Kennewick Irrigation District, the water damaged as many as twelve properties. but KID is hard at work trying to make sure that bridle drive homeowners can get their properties back to normal as soon as possible.

So far, the trench that was dug in the road was filled back up, allowing cars to drive over it. However, there's still plenty of work to go.

"There's some asphalt that needs to be re-poured," said Jason McShane, with KID, "And then we're also going to be turning the canal back on next we as we finalize repairs on the canal section."

Homeowners that experienced water damage will be working with KID and both their, as well as insurance companies, to fix any damage. However, this is a process that, as Jason mentioned, could take months.