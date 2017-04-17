Power outage knocks NBC Right Now off air

Update 7 a.m. - Benton PUD tells us that the total number of customers affected was 380, initially crews thought close to 2,000 people were affected.

Right now about 30 customers are still without power.



KENNEWICK, WA- Benton PUD says an early morning power outage affected 2,000 customers in North Kennewick.

Customers reported the outage around 3 a.m. Monday near US 395, Clearwater Avenue and West Kennewick Avenue. Power was restored between 4:30 a.m.- 6 a.m. however servers and internet access at the NBC Right Now studios has not restored.

Crews believe the issue stems from underground and will be working throughout the morning to fix it.