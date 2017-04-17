Utility work to close road in Pasco for next couple months - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Utility work to close road in Pasco for next couple months

PASCO, WA - The city of Pasco will be closing Broadmoor Boulevard from Burns Road to Dent Road for utility installation for the next couple months. 

From Monday, April 17th until Saturday June 17th the road will be closed for construction. 

Drivers should expect detours and delays in the area. If possible use alternate routes. 

