Man charged with September mall shooting in Western Washington dies in jail cell

SKAGIT COUNTY, WA- KING 5 TV in Seattle, WA is reporting Arcan Cetin, the man charged with killing five people at a mall near Burlington last September, has died.

The county prosecutor's office says Cetin was found hanging in his jail cell just before 9 p.m.

Cetin faced five counts of aggravated first-degree murder for the Sept. 23, 2016, killings. The charges alleged Cetin acted with "premeditated intent" when he used a rifle to kill a teenage girl, three women and a man at the Macy's Women's store inside the mall, 65 miles north of Seattle.

-------------------------------------------

SEATTLE, Wash. -

(AP) - New documents released in a deadly shooting at a Washington state mall reveal the man accused of killing five people had a history of violence against his family and girlfriend.



The police reports obtained by The Associated Press also say suspect Arcan Cetin was in a movie theater at the Cascade Mall an hour before the Sept. 23 shooting and had propped open an outside door with his phone.



When he went outside, a movie-goer found the phone and turned it in before Cetin returned to the theater, asked about his phone and left.



Police say he then went to Macy's and fatally shot five people.



The reports also say Cetin was in contact with relatives in Turkey who possibly had ties to the Islamic State group.



The now ex-girlfriend also said he often left her with bruises and threatened to kill her when she broke up with him. She said he also attacked his father and threatened others.

