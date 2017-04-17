Walla Walla firefighters respond to two suspicious fires over weekend

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to two fires over the weekend.

At 11:02 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a report of a fire in an empty field near 1120 W. Moore Street. Rubbish in the field was on fire, and firefighters put it out within 10 minutes of arrival.

At 12:43 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a report of a building fire at a vacant, boarded-up home on 511 Edith Street. Firefighters found no one in the structure, and neighbors said no one had been living there. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 2:45 a.m. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 provided mutual aid.

The origins of each of these fires are undetermined, and fire investigators have deemed them suspicious in nature.