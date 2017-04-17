Basketball players raise money to provide free mammograms

RICHLAND, WA - Richland High School girls basketball players are giving back to the local community. The Lady Bombers raised money for the Kadlec Foundation which uses the money to provide mammograms for women who can't afford them.

Shown below (left to right) are basketball players Maysun Wellsandt, Taryn Webb, and Chloe Mitchell presenting an $1130 check to Whitney Clark and Autumn Clark of the Kadlec Foundation. Team members have raised $3700 in the last three years, helping more than 200 women receive a free mammogram.