Prosser's Whitstran Elementary School archery team to compete at national competition

PROSSER, WA - On March 18th, 2017, Prosser School District's Whitstran Elementary Archery 4th and 5th Grade Teams competed in the National Archery Schools Program (NASP), Washington State Championship.

Thirty-seven schools around the state participated in the tournament. Among the fourteen elementary schools, Whitstran's 5th grade team earned 3rd place in the entire state competition.

Three students earned Top 12 in their division: Walter Olmstead, 4th grade, ranked 8th; Liam Thompson, 5th grade, ranked 10th; and Angel Espinoza, 5th grade, ranked 12th out of 152 elementary age boys. Those who earned Top Ten now qualify for NASP Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky on May 11th - 13th, 2017.