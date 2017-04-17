Living Green: Benton REA offering loan, incentive program for home electric car chargers

WEST RICHLAND, WA - There is a brand new, unique opportunity for Benton REA customers.The energy co-op is offering a loan and incentive program to install smart, home electric car charging stations. It's a Level Two station which can fully charge a car in just eight to ten hours. It's also 'smart,' which means you can program it to charge outside of peak usage times.



As of now, Benton REA knows there isn't a huge electric car community around here but there are more affordable options with even better technology coming out each year.



"We feel like we're at that transition stage and we wanted to get ahead of the game and really start offering some innovative programs for our members," said Benton REA Member Relations Manager, Troy Berglund.



The program is only available to Benton REA members who could be eligible for both the loan and incentive. Benton REA is encouraging members to talk with Rob Mitchell before applying. You can call (509) 786-8265 or email rmitchell@bentonrea.org



More details on the program can be found here.