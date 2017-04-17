LIVE STREAM: Wood duck egg watch

RICHLAND, WA - Wood duck cameras are set up and activated on two of the six boxes assembled by Carmichael Middle School students. Both hens had been banded previously in boxes close by; hen #22679 was banded 4-19-15 in a CMS box, hen #30110 was banded 5-20-16 about 1/4 mile east in box 440.

You can watch the live stream here: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/rrgc