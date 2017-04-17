Five southeast WA schools named 2016 Washington Achievement Award winners

PASCO, WA - ESD 123 is proud to congratulate the five schools in southeast Washington that have been named 2016 Washington Achievement Award winners. In a press release today, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) released its 8th annual list of outstanding achievement in Washington schools, including Charles Francis Adams High School (Clarkston), Preston Hall Middle School (Waitsburg), Touchet Elementary and High School (Touchet), Ridge View Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary (Kennewick).

These annual awards use the Washington State Achievement Index and are based on assessment data for the past three years. The Achievement Index measures school performance, emphasizing improvement and recognition, and is the only statewide school accountability system recognized by both OSPI and the State Board of Education.

Schools in the ESD 123 region are being recognized as follows:

* Ridge View Elementary -- Closing the Achievement Gap (Low Income Students), Closing the Achievement Gap (Students with Disabilities)

* Touchet Elementary & High School -- Closing the Achievement Gap (Low Income Students)

* Charles Francis Adams High School -- Special Recognition Graduation

* Cottonwood Elementary -- High Progress

* Preston Hall Middle School -- Special Recognition Math Growth

"With more than 2200 public schools in our state, it is a great honor for these schools to be recognized with the Washington Achievement Award," stated ESD 123 Superintendent, Mr. Darcy Weisner. "We have incredible school employees and students giving their best each and every day, and their progress and impact is clear."

Award-winning schools may choose to attend the statewide ceremony on May 3 at Olympic Middle School in Auburn School District, or host their own school or district celebration locally. More information regarding these awards is available on the OSPI website at //www.k12.wa.us/EducationAwards/WashingtonAchievement.