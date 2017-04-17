Three injured after two-vehicle crash in Oregon; driver arrested for DUI

HERMISTON, OR - At about 8:33 p.m. on Saturday, April 15th, 2017, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a report of a motor vehicle crash, southwest of Hermiston on Westland Road, near the Agnew Road intersection. Sheriff's patrol and Umatilla County Fire District 1 (UCFD1) responded to the scene.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, a 2004 GMC Envoy driven by 23-year-old Efrain Narcizo-Mateos from Richland, Washington and a 2012 red Ford driven by 25-year-old Brady Frischman of Gresham, Oregon. The Ford also carried passengers 22-year-old Daniel Breece of Portland, Oregon, and 23-year-old Alyssa Ray from Philomath, Oregon.

Investigation of the crash revealed that Narcizo-Mateos was westbound on Westland Road, while Frischman was traveling eastbound. The vehicle driven by Narcizo-Mateos, moved over into the eastbound lane heading straight at the vehicle driven by Frischman, who turned in an attempt to avoid the crash. Narcizo-Mateos' vehicle struck Frischman's vehicle on the passenger side.

All three occupants of the 2012 Ford were injured; Breece was flown via Life Flight to Kadlec Hospital, after crews from UCFD 1 extricated him from the vehicle. Frischman and Ray were transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Additionally, the Sheriff's Office will not comment further on these injuries, "except to say their injuries were significant, but all three seem to be doing okay." said Sheriff Terry Rowan.

Narcizo-Mateos was uninjured and was later arrested for Assault II x 3 counts, Driving Under the Influence (alcohol), Reckless driving, Reckless Endangering x 3 counts, and Hit and Run- Injury. He was lodged at Umatilla County Jail.

"The Sheriff's Office appreciated the quick response of Umatilla County Fire District 1 and their crews, as well as the response from Life Flight." The Sheriff's Office was also assisted by Oregon State Police and their accident reconstruction expert."