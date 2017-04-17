Elementary school put on lock down as precaution for YCSO arrests

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies arrested three suspects, including two who caused a lock down at a West Valley elementary school, early this morning.

At about 8:30 a.m. this morning, a man called 911 saying three people stole equipment from his construction business's work truck on McAuley Road just south of Wide Hollow Road.

The victim's employees then followed the suspects' car, telling deputies what it looked like and where it was going. Deputies spotted the BMW and initiated a traffic stop. The car stopped at Cottonwood Elementary while parents were still dropping off their kids, and YCSO tried to put the school in lock down as a precaution.

A 21-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were in the car, and they were arrested without incident. Moments after, Deputies found two guns in the car.

Deputies found the third suspect - another 21-year-old man - walking near the crime scene.

All three are now in jail on felony theft and firearms violations charges.