Elementary school put on lock down as precaution for YCSO arrests
Fake money circulating locally: how you can spot a counterfeit bill
Police in the Yakima Valley are spreading the word on social media about fake $100 bills that are circulating in the area.
Firefighters and police investigating three suspicious fires
Yakima Police and Firefighters are investigating three suspicious fires that started Wednesday morning.
Two arrested in connection to burglary
Two burglary suspects are in police custody after a burglary early Wednesday morning.
Kayaker drowns while on vacation celebrating retirement
At approximately 1:30 p.m., Kitttitas County Deputies and Fire & Rescue Crews were dispatched to a marine incident on the Yakima River near MP 16 on SR 821, about 12 miles south of Ellensburg.
Union Gap summer camp promotes community-building and drug prevention messages
The city of Union Gap is teaming up with Educational Service District 105 for five weeks of afternoon activities at Loudon Park that are promoting some positive and supportive fun for children.
Rock blasting scheduled to close I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass Thursday night for an hour
WSDOT will be closing Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday night, July 20.
Planning grant awarded to the Kittitas County Health Network
Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Central Washington University, City of Ellensburg, Community Health of Central Washington, Hinkle and Associates, HopeSource, Kittitas County Public Health Department, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, Lisa Martin PhD, and Southeast Washington Aging and Long Term Care announce the award of a Planning Grant targeted at improving population health through cross-sector collaboration and systems integration.
Two taken to hospital in serious condition after accident
The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 12 are now clear.
Firefighters battling Borden Springs Fire
Right now, we are working to get more information on the Borden Springs Fire near the Yakima Training Center.
Cottage In The Meadow: excelling in end of life care
Yakima is one of our nation's leaders in end of life care. One of the places contributing to this is Cottage In The Meadow, a hospice care facility.
