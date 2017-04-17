Reconstruction of North Meyers Road bridge well underway

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - It has been over a year since the North Meyers Road bridge, which connects Zillah and Toppenish, was damaged and closed to the public...and crews are still working nearly every day to rebuild it.

Today, the crews took a big step forward, finally pouring concrete on the bridge.

"Once we do this, we have to cure the deck for 14 days, and then we will start building the barriers onto the sides," said Mark Cleaver, Project Engineer.

In mid-February of last year, flooding and corrosion caused parts of the bridge to wash away. The bridge closed down and needed to be rebuilt.

"It was an old bridge; it was built in 1947," said Cleaver. "It was kind of a unique style, it had some cracking in it. It was load-restricted, so you could not take a legal load across it."

The new bridge will cost over $10 million and have a lifespan of 75 years. the county is thankful for the communities' continued patience.

"We definitely appreciate their patience," Cleaver said. "It is a big project and I think they will be happy when we are done...we will leave them with a pretty good facility I believe."

The county says everything is going as scheduled, and they estimate the bridge will reopen in mid-November.