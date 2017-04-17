Man who stabbed and shot RPD officer in 1982 released on parole

RICHLAND, WA - A man convicted of stabbing and shooting a Richland Police Officer back in 1982 has been released on parole.

59-year-old Jerry Dale Lain was convicted of stabbing and shooting Richland Police Officer Mike Fitzpatrick with the officer's own gun after Officer Fitzpatrick responded to reports of a car prowl near Columbia Park.

Officer Fitzpatrick survived the attack. Reporter Rex Carlin got reactions from local officers after learning of Lain's release today.

Lain stabbed Officer Fitzpatrick seven times and shot him twice on the night of September 7th, 1982. It wasn't enough to kill Officer Fitzpatrick, who was rushed to Kadlec after the attack, but it was enough to prevent Lain from getting out from behind the walls of prison...until today.

Richland Police Captain Mike Cobb was a patrolman with the department in 1982 and responded to the call, and to say he's uneasy about Lain being set free would be an understatement.

"The first thing that comes to mind is concern for the public, because Jerry Lain is a vicious individual," Captain Cobb said. "When he's not in a controlled environment, he's going to be hurting people. So my concern is for the person he's going to hurt next."

Captain Cobb says that Lain being paroled today comes as a complete surprise to the Richland Police Department. This is because the last time he was being considered for parole, the department had the opportunity to write letters and voice opinions about why they thought he should remain locked up, but they weren't notified at all this time around.

Captain Cobb adds that in all his years in the Richland Police Department, this attack stands out as one of the most gruesome he's ever seen.

At the time of the attack, Lain was wanted on a parole violation out of Iowa for leaving the state without permission.