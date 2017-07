One Oregon woman is now housing abandoned 72 guinea pigs

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - Would you be willing to open your home to a stranger? What about a couple dozen strangers?

Right now, one woman in Oregon has been housing, feeding, and caring for quite the full house, but you might be surprised about the type of guests she's got.

"Any amount of animals is something," said Brandi Holady, "but, you know, 92 guinea pigs..."

Those 92 guinea pigs were left on the side of Troyer Road in Umapine, Oregon last week.

"I was angry that somebody would just go and dump animals," she said.

Twenty of them were re-homed right away, but the other 72 are now living with Holady and her family.

"I just wanted to help."

As reporter Kristina Shalhoup learned today, although this case is one of its own, animal abandonment is not uncommon Umatilla County.

"There is no animal control for Umatilla County," said Sara Archer with the Blue Mountain Humane Society. "It's kind of an ideal place for people to dump animals, and that's the challenge that we're up against here."

And now, with 72 tiny new house guests and a lot of community support...

"People just come together and do what it takes to take care of the living creatures, however they show up."

...Holady has taken it upon herself to find these little piggies a new place to call home.