Speeds go over 100 m.p.h. after attempted traffic stop in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - A driver is still on the run after leading police on a chase early Tuesday morning. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office tells NBC Right Now deputies tried to make a traffic stop with a dodge caravan when the driver took off.

Deputies laid out two sets of spikes, but that didn't stop the driver.

Speeds went over 100 miles per hour and they decided to stop the pursuit near North 40th Ave. and Highway 12 around 1:00 a.m. because of population and the high speeds.

This is a developing story.