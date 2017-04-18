Suspect in machete assault arrested for firearm, drugs, and stolen property possession

KENNEWICK, WA - During the month of April, 2017, the Benton County Gang Team conducted an investigation into an assault that had occurred in early February, 2017. The investigation was based on information the Gang Team received that 28-year-old Arthur Christian Hancock had been the victim of an assault in which he was attacked with a machete in early February, 2017.

Through the investigation it was learned the assault had been captured on video by a home surveillance DVR. The Gang Team was able to locate and recover the DVR, which had been taken during the original assault, while serving a search warrant at 403 W Columbia St., Pasco. The video of the incident showed the victim and a second subject pull up in front of a residence in the 1200 block of W. 30TH Ave. in Kennewick, followed by a second vehicle.

Several subjects exited the second vehicle and approached the victim’s vehicle. Two of the subjects that were observed exiting second vehicle were identified as 45-year-old Carl Keith Matheny and 37-year-old Ramon Campos Aguilar. In the video Carl Matheny can be seen striking the victim with his fist. As the video continued, Ramon Aguilar displayed a machete type knife and attacked the victim, striking the victim on his leg. Matheny was then observed pulling the victim out of the vehicle by a rope that was around the victim’s neck and dragging the victim across the yard toward the residence. The video ended with the victim being escorted into the residence and what appeared to be blood could be seen on the victim’s pants.

On 04/28/2017, based on an identification made by observing the video and with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Washington Department of Corrections, Carl Keith Matheny was located at a residence in the 218000 block of E. Perkins Road and arrested without incident.

Carl Keith Matheny was booked on charges of Kidnapping 1ST Degree and Assault 2ND Degree. Ramon Campos Aguilar was previously arrested and charged with Kidnapping 1ST Degree, Assault 1ST Degree, Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Matheny and Aguilar are currently incarcerated in the Benton County Jail.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information about this incident to call the Sheriff’s Office at 628-0333.

-------------------------------------------------------------

KENNEWICK, WA - During the latter part of March 2017, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Gang Team received information about the location of a subject that was wanted on Narcotics delivery charges. Detectives located the subject at 1210 W. 30th Avenue in Kennewick. The subject was subsequently arrested and a search warrant was executed at the location.

Benton County Gang Unit Detectives found narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia and firearms at the residence. The investigation revealed that members of a local criminal gang resided and frequent this location. One of the gang members was identified as 37-year-old Ramon Aguilar (DOB: 09-11-79). Aguilar is a convicted felon and has firearms, narcotics and violent offense history.

Aguilar was allegedly involved in an assault that occurred at the residence in February of 2017 (this is still under investigation). A witness observed Aguilar assaulting another individual with a machete. The alleged assault was inadvertently recorded on the residence surveillance system. Aguilar and another gang member left the area with the alleged victim, and Aguilar took possession of the surveillance system hard drive that had recorded the assault. Detectives determined that Aguilar was residing at 403 W. Columbia Street in Pasco. Information was obtained that Aguilar had firearms and narcotics at this location.

In the course of the investigation the original Benton County residence, 1210 W. 30th Avenue in Kennewick, was burglarized and Aguilar was suspected to be involved. A search warrant for Aguilar’s residence, 403 W. Columbia Street, was obtained to search for narcotics, weapons, and evidence of the assault and burglary at 1210 W. 30th in Kennewick. Due to Aguilar’s history of violence and firearms possession the assistance of the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team was requested. Aguilar was detained without incident prior to the search warrant being executed. The search warrant was then was executed without incident.

Members of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Gang Team with the assistance of the Kennewick and Pasco Police Departments, located a firearm, narcotics, a stolen vehicle, stolen firearms safe and numerous stolen tools at the location. Aguilar was booked at Franklin County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance (drugs), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Stolen Property.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

PASCO, WA - A road in Pasco is back open after Pasco Police closed it to allow the Benton County Sheriff's Office and SWAT execute a search warrant. Several streets near 3rd and Columbia closed down Monday evening.

The warrant goes back to an investigation in Benton County, apparently the building has been a problem in the past. Officers tells NBC Right Now SWAT team came in as a precaution.

Sergeant Scott Warren says, "I don't know if it's exactly abandoned per say, but people have broken into it, gotten into it, and made their homes out of it, stuff like that. So, I think that's probably part of the issue here with this case."

We've called the Benton County Sheriff's Office to try and find out details about the case, but haven't gotten any more information.

This is a developing story.