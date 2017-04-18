Wapato High School receives 2016 State Achievement Award

WAPATO, WA - Wapato High School is getting state recognition for its outstanding job of increasing student achievement. The State Board of Education and the Office of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction announced this week that Wapato High School is the recipient of the 2016 Washington Achievement Award.

The award is based on statewide assessment data for the three previous years. The data is analyzed using the State Board of Education’s Revised Achievement Index. The awards are given in seven categories: Overall Excellence, High Progress, English Language Arts Growth, Math Growth, Extended Graduation Rate and English Language Acquisition and Achievement Gap. Wapato High School is being recognized for its graduation data.

Wapato High School Principal, Eric Diener, will be attending an awards ceremony in Auburn on May 3rd to receive this recognition on behalf of the high school and the District. He says that while he is extremely proud of the work the Wapato High School staff is doing to increase student achievement, this award is really an affirmation of the work going on at all grade levels across the District. He says students are not making it to high school and doing well without receiving quality instruction and preparation in the elementary and middle schools. He credits the instructional strategies that have been implemented throughout the District in the past several years. Those strategies include working through the use of Professional Learning Communities (PLC), Pacing Guides, High Yield Teaching Strategies and more. Mr. Diener adds it is nice to see the State’s recognition of the quality work he sees taking place in the District every day.