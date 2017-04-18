Secure your ID with Shred Day, April 21

RICHLAND, WA - Shred personal documents and prevent identity theft with Shred Day, April 21st. This event gives community members the opportunity to secure their identities by properly disposing unneeded and unwanted documents while receiving identity protection tips. An estimated 15.4 million U.S consumers fell victim to identity theft in 2016, according to Javelin Strategy & Research.

Join Better Business Bureau serving the Northwest as we partner with NBC Right Now Tri-Cities and Numerica Credit Union – Tri-Cities, from 4:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. April 21st, 3045 Duportail Street at the Numerica Credit Union parking lot in Richland.

Each person can bring up to three bags or boxes of personal documents per person, but no cardboard and three-ring binders please!

Here’s a reminder of what’s recommended to keep and what to shred throughout the years:

· Keep for three years: bank statements, expired insurance policies, employment applications, and more.

· Keep for seven years: invoices, cancelled stock certificates, payroll records, withholding statements, and more.

· Keep permanently: deeds, mortgages, tax returns, audit reports, insurance records, legal correspondence, property records, and more.

BBB staff will be on site offering tips on how consumers can protect themselves from identity theft. For victims who have experienced this fraud, BBB will also be there to listen to their story, inform them about filing a report and who they need to contact to resolve the issue. More details can be found at go.bbb.org/nw-syid.