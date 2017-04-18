Inslee signs into law Haler bill to help small businesses get local skilled workers

Inslee signs into law Haler bill to help small businesses get local skilled workersPosted: Updated:
Fire truck burns
Fire dangers demonstration
District thanks Gesa for positive debit card partnership
Gesa Credit Union’s high school Debit Card program resulted in a $10,000 check being presented to RSD this week.More >>
Firefighters quickly put out fire near Rotha Road
MSA employee receives Air Force Commendation Medal
Mission Support Alliance employee Andrew Fudge was recently awarded an Air Force Commendation Medal for his contributions in developing intelligence for preventing cyber attacks against the Air Force.More >>
Uptown is getting an upgrade
If you've been by the Uptown Shopping Center recently, you may have realized a few changes to the area.More >>
Crews dealing with increasing costs, burial grounds in Bateman Island Fire
It's been burning for nearly a week, and we learned today that the fire on Bateman Island is racking up a hefty bill.More >>
DOE asks public to participate in tonight's workshop regarding PUREX Tunnel 2
Today, the DOE, the State of Washington, and the Department of Ecology are hosting a workshop for the public to discuss Tunnel 2 of the PUREX plant.More >>
Car crashes into house after driver has medical emergency, collapses patio roof
One family in Pasco had an unexpected start to their morning after a car crashed right through their kitchen.More >>
State, federal grants awarded to improve public transportation across state
Approximately $230 million in newly awarded state and federal grants will help more than 80 public-transportation agencies provide better connectivity, sustained service, new buses and other mobility improvements to people in every county of Washington state.More >>
