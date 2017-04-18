Yakima schools receive $150,000 math grant

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima School District was awarded the Community Grant from College Sparks for $150,000.

The predicted outcome from resources applied through this grant is to increase 8th grade Math Smarter Balance Assessment (SBA)scores. The Yakima School District will focus teaching students to better communicate reasoning in mathematical situations. Plus efforts with Positive Behavior Instructional Supports (PBIS) at the middle school level.

College Sparks is the same organization the Yakima School District received the intensified algebra grant from. Total in grant awards from College Sparks for middle school and high school math = $340,000.