Washington is 2017’s 4th greenest state – WalletHub study

WASHINGTON - With Earth Day around the corner, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2017’s Greenest States.

In order to showcase the states doing right by Mother Earth, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states in terms of 20 key metrics that speak to the current health of the environment and the environmental impact of residents’ daily habits. The data set ranges from total municipal solid waste per capita to energy-efficiency score to carbon-dioxide emissions per capita.

Greenness of Washington (1=Greenest, 25=Avg.):

27 th – Air Quality

1 st – Soil Quality

2 nd – Water Quality

7 th – % of Recycled Municipal Solid Waste

11 th – LEED-Certified Buildings per Capita

1 st – % of Energy Consumption from Renewable Sources

19 th – Energy Consumption per Capita

10th – Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/greenest-states/11987/