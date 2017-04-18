Dialed In: Dedicated detective driven to help others

RICHLAND, WA - She's about 5'4", maybe 130 pounds and has been known to take down bad guys with a flying tackle. Her name is Athena Clark and she is a detective for the Richland Police Department. She started her police career at just 17-year-old but had been around law enforcement her whole life. Her father served in the Coast Guard and instilled a love of police-work in her.



Detective Clark has lived in Richland longer than anywhere else in her life and has truly made Tri-Cities home. She is a devoted mother of two and admits her maternal instincts sometimes kick in at work. She's on the Tri-City Coalition Against Trafficking and has been called the local expert on sex trafficking. Clark also teaches self defense for women and is the 2017 recipient of the Athena Young Professional Leadership Award.



