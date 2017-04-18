Weekend Anchor/Reporter KNDO/KNDU

Posted on 4/18/17

WEEKEND ANCHOR/REPORTER

KNDU/KNDO/SWX-TV in Yakima and Tri-Cities Washington in the beautiful Pacific Northwest is looking for a Weekend Anchor/Reporter. This position is perfect for a self-starter that wants to anchor and report.

Social media and being a team player is a must for this position. We’re looking for a multi-talented candidate with the ability to produce and anchor two weekend newscasts, shoot, edit, and write for broadcast and internet. Organizational skills are very important, as well as a good driving record. A college degree in journalism or related field is required. Must be able to pass a pre-employment drug test.

Please sent your resume link and reel to: Jana.gray@nbcrightnow.com or mail to Jana Gray, News director 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, Washington.

EEO, Women and minorities encouraged to apply.