National Guard training base to be built in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - A military presence is coming to the Tri-Cities. A national Guard training base, or readiness center, is being built. The Richland city manager signed a contract with the State of Washington Military Department to sell 40 acres of land in the Horn Rapids Industrial Park for $1.6 million. The approximately 40,000 square foot training center will be built on the corner of 1st Street and Polar Way.

The training center will have offices, classrooms, and a training facility for the Washington National Guard. The Richland Economic Development Planner told NBC Right Now that for one weekend a month, 200 soldiers from around the state will go there to train, which Zach Ratkai says will be great for our local economy.

"Obviously the presence of the Washington National Guard in our community is just a great benefit and a great community asset," said Ratkai. "It really puts Richland on the map." Ratkai also says it shows a great relationship between the city and its support for Washington's military community.

The project is expected to be complete in 2022.