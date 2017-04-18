An old Pasco fire station is getting a second chance

PASCO, WA - As the City of Pasco has grown over the years, the three current firehouses are starting to get stretched thin. But the hope is to combat that problem with a new firehouse right off Road 48; a hope that's shared not only by the city and fire department, but residents there as well.

"One second could be a whole change, somebody's life basically," said Francisco Aguilar, a Pasco Police explorer. He's lived across the street from the former Franklin County Fire Station for about six years, and he says he's looking forward to Pasco getting it back up and running.

"The closest other fire station I've seen is probably up where the airport is at," Aguilar said, "and I think it would be better to have one here closer to us, because we're here and they're way over there and it will take them a lot longer to get over here."

A faster response time is one of the main reasons Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear says opening up the station is so important.

"They'll be able to go north to Court Street or south down to Sylvester, and then either east or west," said Chief Gear. "But I think it will make a big difference in this neighborhood."

He acknowledges that some of the neighbors might be worried about noise at all hours of the night, and says it's something they will try to avoid.

"I don't think we're going to be a bad neighbor because it's a quiet street," he said. "They won't need to use their sirens when they come out of here."

But before any of that can happen, the city will need to put a couple hundred thousand dollars into renovating the facility; including adding a covered walkway from where the firefighters will sleep to the fire hall.

It will be a pretty quick turnaround, and they hope to have it up and running in about three and a half months starting first with an EMS crew and fully staffed by next year.