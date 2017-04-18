Suspect in gang-motivated stabbing convicted of Second Degree Assault

SUNNYSIDE, WA - Yesterday, a jury convicted Jose Pedro Linares of the crime of Second Degree Assault with a deadly weapon. In addition, the jury found that the assault was gang motivated.

Specifically, the jury found that the second degree assault was committed by the defendant with intent to directly or indirectly cause any benefit, aggrandizement, gain, profit, or other advantage to or for a criminal street gang its reputation, influence, or membership.

On February 4th, 2016, the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the Agitation Station laundromat in Sunnyside in response to two gang members causing problems inside the business. The victim was doing his laundry there, but he decided to leave before finishing his laundry because the defendant and his twin brother were exhibiting odd behavior.

While law enforcement was in route to the laundromat, the victim exited the laundromat with his two young daughters and headed for his vehicle. Jose Pedro Linares approached the victim in the parking lot and asked him what do you "gang bang." The victim responded that he didn't "bang" and the defendant stabbed the victim in the back while he was attempting to load his laundry and two young daughters into his vehicle. Testimony established that the defendant is associated with the criminal street gang Bell Garden Locos (BGL). The victim has no past or present gang affiliation.

On February 5th, 2016, the defendant was apprehended near the DSHS Office in Sunnyside, after witnesses called the police to report a fight. Sunnyside Police responded to the location and apprehended and arrested the defendant as he was running away from the scene. The victim reported that the defendant assaulted him after asking him "what do you bang."

Sentencing is scheduled for May 19th, 2017 at l:30 p.m. The defendant is facing up to ten years in prison for the second degree assault due to the gang aggravating circumstances.