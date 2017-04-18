Rally at Yakima City Hall calls for transparency and communication

YAKIMA, WA - A rally at the Yakima City Hall has just wrapped up tonight. Reporter Gilbert Magallon was at the rally to learn what people were hoping to accomplish through the demonstration.

About a handful of people gathered at City Hall with hopes of voicing concerns and bringing awareness to issues they are having with the city and with the council: transparency and communication.

The rally was organized by different groups, including One America.

One of the issues that was stressed at the rally was council ending an ordinance at their last meeting that would prohibit police officers from asking about legal status. This decision was made behind closed doors and was not on the agenda.

One America along with a law firm believe that the city council violated the Open Public Meetings Act by doing this.

Another issue that was brought up was communication. One America says the city only communicates to the public in English, leaving many excluded from conversations.

"Have the agenda and every single issue in Spanish, and that is one of the points we would like to focus on," said Mary Lopez with One America, "because they are lacking in communication between the community and the city council."

In addition, protesters also asked for better leadership from city council members. We reached out to the city and they said they did not want to comment on what protesters were asking for.

Meanwhile, One America plans to bring their issues to the city council at tonight's meeting. If you're interested in attending that meeting, it starts and 6:00 p.m. at City Hall and is open to the public.