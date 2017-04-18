Rally at Yakima City Hall calls for transparency and communication

Rally at Yakima City Hall calls for transparency and communicationPosted: Updated:
Yakima preschool program for low-income families
It's the middle of summer, but a preschool program in Yakima is already gearing up for the new school year.More >>
Where is Sassy? Liberty Bottleworks is handing out free water bottles - with a catch
This summer, Union Gap bottle company Liberty Bottleworks is asking "where's Sassy?" as part of a new campaign.More >>
Yakima woman faces charges for rape of a 13-year-old boy
Court documents reveal disturbing details on a rape case in Yakima.More >>
FBI investigating after finding body in Toppenish
Police say a 23-year-old man was found fatally shot at a home southeast of Yakima.More >>
Woman dies after accident Tuesday morning in Yakima
Washington State Patrol says the 40-year-old woman involved in a serious accident in Yakima earlier this week has died.More >>
Fake money circulating locally: how you can spot a counterfeit bill
Police in the Yakima Valley are spreading the word on social media about fake $100 bills that are circulating in the area.More >>
Firefighters and police investigating three suspicious fires
Yakima Police and Firefighters are investigating three suspicious fires that started Wednesday morning.More >>
Two arrested in connection to burglary
Two burglary suspects are in police custody after a burglary early Wednesday morning.More >>
Kayaker drowns while on vacation celebrating retirement
At approximately 1:30 p.m., Kitttitas County Deputies and Fire & Rescue Crews were dispatched to a marine incident on the Yakima River near MP 16 on SR 821, about 12 miles south of Ellensburg.More >>
Union Gap summer camp promotes community-building and drug prevention messages
The city of Union Gap is teaming up with Educational Service District 105 for five weeks of afternoon activities at Loudon Park that are promoting some positive and supportive fun for children.More >>
