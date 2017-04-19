Former NFL player found dead in jail cell

SHIRLEY, MA - Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been found dead in his jail cell. According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, Hernandez was discovered hanging by a bed sheet in his cell at at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts around 3:05 a.m local time.

Lifesaving techniques were attempted and he was transported to UMass Leominster where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Officals say Hernandez tried to block his door from the inside by jamming it with various items.

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating. Mr. Hernandez's next of kin have been notified.

Aaron Hernandez's death means his murder conviction is likely to disappear. Under Massachusetts law, defense attorneys can seek to have convictions vacated when a defendant dies before an appeal is heard.



Hernandez was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2013 death of Odin Lloyd.