Fuel problem prompts Subaru to recall more than 33,000 cars

NBC RIGHT NOW - Subaru is recalling some newer vehicles because a fuel problem can make the engines stall without warning. The recall involves more than 33,000 Subaru Impreza compact cars from the 2017 model year.

In documents filed with the government, Subaru says a winter blend of fuel can turn to vapor in the fuel line, causing the engine to run rough and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

No crashes or injuries related to the problem have been reported.

If you have one of these cars, you should take it to the dealership. Subaru dealers will update the engine control software in order for the engine cooling fan to turn on at a lower temperature.