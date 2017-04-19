Starbucks releases flavor-changing "Unicorn Frappuccinno"

NBC RIGHT NOW - Starbucks is taking the unicorn trend to a new level with its first flavor-changing "Unicorn Frappuccino." The magical-looking drink changes color and flavor as it's swirled.

It starts as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity. Give it a stir, and its color changes to pink and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart.

It's available for a limited time, starting Wednesday, April 19th through Sunday, while supplies last.