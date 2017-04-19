Queensgate corridor improvement plans open house preview

RICHLAND, WA - It's not hard to tell which areas of our roadways have more traffic along them. One of these roads is Queensgate Drive, and reporter Crystal Garcia learned about an open house the City is holding tonight to discuss road improvements.

The improvements will focus on the Queensgate corridor, from Keene Road up to Interstate-182. At the open house, guests will see plans for widening the roads and sidewalks, along with new roundabouts.

"Keene Road, we're going to add a right turn lane off on Keene onto Queensgate with an added lane on Queensgate," said Julie West, the project manager with City of Richland. "Currently there are only two lanes on Queensgate between Jericho and the interstate, and we are going to add an additional lane there, as well as a roundabout at Columbia Park Trail."

This is just one of the projects aimed to help alleviate traffic along Queensgate.

"If you ever drive through the area, it's heavily traveled and it's a tight corridor that definitely needs to flow better for the commuters as well as the local businesses," West said.

At the open house going on tonight, visitors will see sketches of the plans for this stretch of roadway and learn more about the construction timeline that will go on over this next year.

To learn more, you are encouraged to attend the open house from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Richland City Shops off Duportail Street.