Columbia Park pond is stocked with fish

KENNEWICK, WA - Right now millions of trout are being stocked in lakes and ponds across Washington state, including the pond in Kennewick's Columbia Park.

This is the 20th year that the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife stocks the Columbia pond with 6,000 rainbow trout. 1,100 of them are tagged so kids can win prizes. The trucks backed up to the water's edge this morning, and within minutes the Columbia Park pond had the best fishing around. The family-fun community event is great for getting people outdoors.

"Camping, fishing, summer time fun with families and friends is one thing that I was brought up in and I enjoy it and I just want to pass it along to others," said Fish Hatchery Specialist, Mike Erickson.

The two-day event kicks off this Friday for their special needs fishing day and continues into Saturday, which is open to the public.

"We're stocking over 6,000 fish in the Columbia Park pond in which 1,100 of them will be tagged by the local Richland Rod and Gun Club for prizes for those who are registered for the event," said Erickson.

Registration costs $10 each and you get a fishing rod and reel. Registration closed this afternoon, but you can still register in person at the gazebo near the pond. We've included links for more information on this event.

http://tricitieskoe.org/

https://apm.activecommunities.com/kennewick/Activity_Search/