Carmen Mendez pleads guilty; charged with DUI

New distillery brings a unique flavor to the Yakima Valley
Free veterans will clinic in Yakima tomorrow
Carmen Mendez pleads guilty; charged with DUI
Car vs. semi accident spills some 50 gallons of fuel on road
How East Valley Middle School handled a brief loss of water
New distillery brings a unique flavor to the Yakima Valley
Terrace Heights distillery 'Jose Miguel Puro' is open for business.More >>
Carmen Mendez pleads guilty; charged with DUI
New developments tonight in the DUI crash involving Yakima City Councilwoman Carmen Mendez.More >>
Free veterans will clinic in Yakima tomorrow
If you are a military veteran, there is going to be a very special event for you in Yakima this weekend.More >>
Inslee signs bill for prevention of elk-involved collisions
Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill that directs the WDFW and the WSDOT to conduct an elk management pilot project to reduce elk highway collisions.More >>
"Click It or Ticket" seat belt enforcement campaign starts Monday
As Washingtonians prepare for upcoming summer travel, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission emphasizes the simplest step in keeping families safe: buckle up.More >>
'Deadliest Catch' star arrested after alleged Uber driver assault
Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen was arrested after he allegedly spat on an Uber driver in Seattle and kicked and dented the driver's car upon learning he couldn't pay cash for his ride home.More >>
Three plead guilty in drug-related death of 20-year-old woman
Three suspects are scheduled to be sentenced next week in the drug-related death of 20-year old Morgin Martin earlier this year.More >>
Car vs. semi accident spills some 50 gallons of fuel on road
A woman is recovering at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital after crashing into a semi.More >>
How East Valley Middle School handled a brief loss of water
Things are back to normal at East Valley Central Middle School, near Moxee.More >>
Two furry officers strut their stuff for elementary students
Elementary school kids at one school in Terrace Heights had the time of their lives during an assembly earlier today.More >>
