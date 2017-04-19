A new delivery service hits the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, WA - Have you ever wanted food at a restaurant or groceries from the store, but you don't want to go get it, and they don't deliver?

Reporter Mackenzie Maynard found the solution to this problem: Tri-Cities Delivered Goods, and she rode around with the owner as he made his rounds today.

Typically, when it comes time for lunch or dinner you might have to leave work to go pick up your take-out order...but things are all changing now with Tri-Cities Delivered Goods.

The business started just a few months ago, and it's all pretty simple.

"Getting calls, going to the restaurants, picking up the food and either delivering it to residences or businesses out there," said Steve Adams, owner of Tri-Cities Delivered Goods.

And so far, it's going pretty well.

"We start at nine o' clock in the morning; that's when we start, and we work up until ten o' clock all week long, seven days a week," said Adams.

And you could say the orders come in pretty frequently. But it's not just food from restaurants...he says they'll even deliver your groceries, just send them a list on their website.

"We always call the customer before we go shopping," Adams says, "just to make sure everything that's listed there we have a good idea of exactly what it is that they want, as well as add anything they want when they send the order in."

Being a newer business, he's learning as he goes...but one of the hardest things he told Mackenzie...

"By the time I get home my wife says, 'what do you want to eat' and I say, 'everything.'"

You're probably wondering what the delivery fee is. Well, for restaurant orders, it's around $8, for groceries it's a $10 delivery charge plus 10 percent of whatever the total cost is at the store.

You can visit their website here: http://www.tricitiesdeliveredgoods.homesteadcloud.com/

Call to Order: 888-403-5337

Delivered Goods is a franchise out of California and there are about 60 across the United States and Canada. Steve Adams founded the business about a year and a half ago. They deliver to Pasco, Kennewick, Richland and Benton City but are looking to expand beyond to Sunnyside.